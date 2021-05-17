Local

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash that began with passing car on Moccasin Wallow Road, troopers say

A head-on collision killed two people in Manatee County on Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol has announced.

Two cars were traveling in opposite directions on Moccasin Wallow Road — just east of Carter Road — at about 3:45 p.m., when a third car got between the other drivers.

A Toyota was traveling east on Moccasin Wallow Road while a Honda was traveling west. At the same time, “an unknown Chevrolet Camaro” was traveling west when it tried to pass the Honda by entering the eastbound lane.

Avoiding the incoming Camaro, the Toyota swerved right and drove on the grass shoulder before steering back into the eastbound lane. However, the Toyota then over-corrected and traveled into the westbound lane, colliding with the Honda.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old woman from Parrish, died at the scene. Her passenger, a 52-year-old man from Parrish, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

The Honda’s passenger, a 95-year-old man from Sun City Center, also died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old woman from Sun City Center, was in critical condition after Sunday’s wreck.

Both the drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts, according to FHP, which did not release names. The investigation continued into Monday, agency spokesman Lt. Gregory Bueno confirmed in an email to the Bradenton Herald.

Giuseppe Sabella, education reporter for the Bradenton Herald, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He spent time at the Independent Florida Alligator, the Gainesville Sun and the Florida Times-Union. His coverage of education in Manatee County earned him a first place prize in the Florida Society of News Editors’ 2019 Journalism Contest. Giuseppe also spent one year in Charleston, W.Va., earning a first-place award for investigative reporting.
