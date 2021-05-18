Bradenton woman charged in fatal hit-and-run. Her getaway was caught on camera, cops say

A 29-year-old Bradenton woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in what Sarasota police described as a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Jan. 22.

Police say Leyonna Dunbar also is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan 22, Sarasota police responded to the area of 32nd Street and U.S. 41 after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been struck. Upon arriving, police found the body of a 66-year-old man.

Witnesses say the driver who hit the pedestrian drove away.

Investigators reviewed nearby red-light camera footage, where they saw a woman drive the through the light at U.S. 41 and University Parkway with damage to the front right panel and windshield. According to police, investigators were able to track the registration information and confiscated a 2001 Volkswagen, which matched the make and model of evidence left at the scene.

After executing a search warrant on the vehicle, investigators found a Taco Bell receipt in the name of Dunbar and swabbed the steering wheel for DNA.

In March, Dunbar was identified as the driver and in April, DNA evidence confirmed that Dunbar was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Dunbar was arrested Tuesday at her place of employment and transported to the Sarasota County jail. She remains in custody on bonds totaling $185,000.