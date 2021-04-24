Ready, set, fun! De Soto Grand Parade lines the streets of Bradenton

04/24/21--Floats que up for Saturday’s Hernando DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade. ttompkins@bradenton.com

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a long year of uncertainty in Manatee County. That uncertainty hit a peak in the spring of 2020, when the De Soto Grand Parade organizers decided to cancel one of Bradenton’s biggest events.

So when the Hernando De Soto Historical Society brought forth a permit request to launch the 2021 parade, many in the county shared a collective moment of cautious enthusiasm.

“I’m really excited and our community is really excited,” Mayor Gene Brown previously told the Bradenton Herald after organizers laid out their plans for the parade with COVID safety in mind.

And if they were going to do the parade, the decision was made to not only honor veterans, but the health care workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic for more than 12 months.

Brown was not the only one to share his excitement — albeit cautiously, given that the parade is the largest public event since the pandemic shut down businesses and canceled a multitude of other events.

Rita Curry and her daughter Annie were the first to arrive at the Manatee Avenue West area of the parade route at around 3:30 p.m. Annie was busy on her phone while her mom was knitting, whiling away the afternoon before the parade started some two and half hours later.

The mother-daughter duo are also health care workers. Rita Curry is an ER nurse who has battled the coronavirus from the start. She, too, was cautiously optimistic.

“I’m excited as long as people don’t hover,” she said. “If they do, I have my mask right here.”

It’s the first big event for Rita Curry, while her daughter ventured to the Manatee County Fair in January in hopes of feeling some normalcy. Annie Curry, who recently graduated from nursing school, said her entire experience as a health care worker was during the pandemic.

The Desoto Grand Parade is back this year. With over 150 entries, the De Soto Grand Parade is one of the largest and oldest parades in Southwest Florida. Beads, coins and other fun items are handed to the crowd throughout the nighthttps://t.co/CTWmSehHrz pic.twitter.com/BaO9Z8Jrqe — Gulf Beach Resort (@GulfBeachSRQ) April 24, 2021

Keeping their experiences in mind, both said they would be vigilant during the festivities. Rita Curry feared that some people were growing complacent, and as someone who still sees ER patients with COVID-19 and the related symptoms, she said that “people still need to be safe.”

Her message aligned with current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Everyone, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, should continue to use safety precautions when in public spaces, preventing the spread of COVID-19 among unvaccinated people, the agency reported.

“All people, regardless of vaccination status, should adhere to current guidance to avoid medium- or large-sized in-person gatherings and to follow any applicable local guidance restricting the size of gatherings,” the CDC website states. “If they choose to participate, fully vaccinated people should continue to adhere to prevention measures that reduce spread, including wearing a well-fitted mask, maintaining physical distance from others, and washing hands frequently.”

Masks were encouraged at the parade, especially when social distancing was not possible, but face coverings were not required. Thousands of masks and hand sanitizer packets were stacked near the parade’s start — free protective equipment that would soon be passed to spectators along the route.

The gel packets were marked with the name and website of the Hernando De Soto Historical Society, along with a message for all who received one: “Clean hands save lives.”

Not far down the road, just outside the Manatee High School staging area, Nadine Amerson joined friends in cooking nearly 30 pounds of smoked brisket, hamburgers and hot dogs. Chairs lined the nearby sidewalk on Ninth Avenue West.

“As soon as you see that, you know it’s parade time,” Amerson said.

Amerson painted the side of her dual home and art studio, The Painted Turtle, with a message for the pirate ships and other parade floats that would soon pass her house: “2021 De Soto Grand Parade. ‘Hey Mister, throw me some beads!’”

Ever since she moved to Manatee County in 1987, Amerson has looked forward to the parade and the sense of community it evoked, making last year’s cancellation especially disappointing.

But with more people being vaccinated against COVID-19 each day, she was confident that Saturday’s return of her favorite event would be both fun and safe. More than 163,000 Manatee residents — about 40 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“You can’t help but catch the excitement,” she said. “Yesterday I went to the store and the two ladies in front of me were talking about it.”