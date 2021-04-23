Manatee County COVID update: 47 new local cases reported, the fewest in nearly 2 weeks

Manatee County reported just 47 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the lowest number of new cases in the past 10 days, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Throughout the state, 5,464 new cases were reported, bringing Florida’s total number of infections to 2,196,502. State officials said 5,387 of those cases were Florida residents and 77 were non-residents.

Public health officials also reported 63 new deaths among Florida residents and two new deaths among non-residents, bringing the state’s overall death toll to 35,443. No new deaths were reported in Manatee, where the death toll remains 653.

Since the pandemic began, Manatee has had 37,351 cases of COVID-19. According to the state, 36,491 of those cases have been Florida residents, while 860 of them are non-residents.

More than 163,000 Manatee residents — about 40 percent of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, about 8.4 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, public health officials said.

