‘Be smart. Stay safe.’ That’s the message for this year’s De Soto Grand Parade

The De Soto Grand Parade returns to Bradenton on Saturday.

After more than a year’s worth of canceled events because of COVID-19, it will likely be the largest gathering in Manatee County since the pandemic began.

Local leaders are looking forward to a boost in fun and in the economy.

“I’m really excited, and our community is really excited,” said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. “It’s going to be huge for our small businesses and economy. Obviously, we need to be cautious, but I also think we need to keep things going back to normal as much as possible. And this will start that process.”

Parade organizers are taking extra steps to make the parade safe. The non-profit Hernando de Soto Historical Society that hosts the event each year has stockpiled thousands of masks and hand sanitizers that will be made available to spectators on parade day.

While masks won’t be required at the event, they are strongly encouraged by the society, city leaders and local health officials.

They are also stressing that those who attend should use common sense to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Be smart. Stay safe. You have to take some personal responsibility,” Brown said.

The event typically draws tens of thousands of people from around the Tampa Bay area. The crowd at 2019’s De Soto Grand Parade was estimated at over 100,000 spectators. The 2020 parade was canceled.

On Thursday, more than 1,000 people had said they were going or interested in Saturday’s parade on Facebook, and organizers are expecting many more.

Brown said the city waited until after spring break wound down to make a final decision on approving the parade, as well as consulting county officials and the Florida Department of Health.

“You look at some of the other states, and basically everything is similar to our numbers, and they’ve been fully closed,” Brown said. “We have done a good job, I think, in making sure that people social distance.”

For Brown and many others in the community, the parade is a staple of Manatee County life, and its return is one sign of getting back to normal.

On Thursday, a familiar parade ritual was already taking place. Lawn chairs began to appear along the parade route to stake out the perfect viewing spot.

COVID-19 in Manatee County

The current COVID-19 climate in Manatee County may be a factor for some people in deciding whether to attend the parade.

Test positivity rates and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have both been trending up over the past month. While a cause for concern, both metrics remain well below levels seen during the biggest local spikes in the pandemic.

About two-fifths of Manatee County residents are on the way to gaining an important level of protection from the novel coronavirus. As of Wednesday, almost 40% of Manatee County residents had received at least a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and almost 26% of residents had completed vaccination. Individuals are not considered fully immunized until two weeks after their final shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Jennifer Bencie, county heath officer for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, says there is still a long way to go in curbing the pandemic, including bringing positivity rates down and getting a majority of people vaccinated.

“That’s why it’s important to continue doing all the appropriate measures in public,” Bencie said. “Be smart. Because unfortunately it’s not over yet. We’re improving the situation, but we’re still working towards that end goal of not having the virus in our community.”

The health department is currently working on efforts to reach those who have not had access a COVID-19 vaccine or may be skeptical about getting one.

Until more people are vaccinated, mask use remains key in stopping the spread.

“That’s probably the most important component of all of this,” Bencie said. “Having that mask on protects you and protects others.”

Another reason to be cautious: Scientists are also still studying the efficacy of the vaccines on new strains of the novel coronavirus, several of which have been detected in Florida.

Despite generally improving conditions nationwide, the CDC still recommends that large gatherings should be avoided right now, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

However, a few simple habits can make attending such an event much safer.

“If they choose to participate (in events), fully vaccinated people should continue to adhere to prevention measures that reduce spread,” CDC guidelines state.

“If everybody follows the CDC guidelines, it should be a wonderful event,” Dr. Bencie said of the parade. “And being outdoors is a very important aspect of it, as well.”

Parade safety tips

If you go, here are some tips for staying safe based on CDC recommendations:

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend gatherings.

Avoid crowded areas, and maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from people who are not from your household, even if you are fully vaccinated.

Bring a mask. If social distance cannot be maintained. A well-fitting mask should be worn, covering the nose and mouth, even if you are fully vaccinated.

Wash your hands before you go, and bring hand sanitizer to use after contact with surfaces or other people.

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.