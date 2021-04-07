Life near Piney Point resumes after engineers find threat of major flood has passed

Buckeye Road remained closed to the traffic after the County lifts the local evacuation order related to the water breach at the former Piney Point phosphate plant, where breached wastewater reservoirs were threatening to fully rupture, in Bradenton on Tuesday, April 06, 2021. pportal@miamiherald.com

Manatee residents resumed their daily routines Wednesday, with homes and businesses no longer at risk of being inundated with contaminated water from Piney Point’s largest retention pond, according to federal engineers.

For about four days, residents and businesses near the former phosphate processing plant were ordered to seek shelter elsewhere, with the threat of an imminent collapse of the south pond after a breach was found in a portion of the wall.

More than 300 homes were under evacuation orders. But while 137 residents and their pets accepted shelter at a local hotel, many others did not heed the orders.

Inundation maps produced Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers showed that if a collapse were to occur, any flooding would be isolated to the site, nearby farmland and Buckeye Road. As a result, the only remaining closure as of Wednesday morning was along Buckeye Road from U.S. 41 to Oneil Road.

Residents were given the all-clear to return to their homes and businesses late Tuesday.

At the height of the threat, a collapse could have sent a wall of water up to 20 feet high barreling towards homes and businesses.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, about 273 million gallons were still in the south pond, down from more than 400 million several days ago, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.