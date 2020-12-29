COVID-19 won’t stop the 2021 Manatee County Fair. Here’s what to know before you go

The 2021 Manatee County Fair will be a little different amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When the fair opens Jan. 14, fair officials will not make the wearing of masks mandatory. However, “We strongly recommend all guests wear a face mask to attend,” the fair’s website states.

Fair staff did not respond to attempts to discuss safety protocols ahead of this week’s announcement that the fair would go on as scheduled, Jan. 14-24.

The fair will be the first large-scale event to take place amid the pandemic without limiting crowd size. The annual Bradenton Blues Festival went on as scheduled earlier this month, but organizers cut ticket sales by about two thirds to keep the crowd size to a minimum.

The 2021 Bradenton Area River Regatta, originally scheduled for February, was canceled in October amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Many events were canceled earlier this year, including the Sarasota County Fair, Fourth of July Festival in Palmetto and the Fourth of July fireworks show, which was initially moved to Labor Day and then canceled again.

Other events canceled earlier this year include the Hernando DeSoto Historical Society’s Grand Parade, Manatee Pride Festival, Anna Maria St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Music in the Park.

The Florida State Fair, originally scheduled for February, has been postponed until April

Keep your social distance at Manatee County Fair

According to the Manatee County Fair’s website, directional signage will guide fair goers in maintaining a socially-distanced environment and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds.

Fair officials are asking fair goers to take personal responsibility.

“Be considerate of others around and follow social distancing protocols,” the website states. “Adherence to the guidelines will assist in our efforts to present a safe and successful fair.”

But the message comes with a warning.

“COVID-19 exposure is an inherent risk in any public locations where people are present: Guests should only attend after evaluating their own health risks. The Manatee River Fair Association cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit,” the website states.

“Purchase of a ticket, pass or ride armband and entry on to the Manatee County Fairgrounds constitutes your understanding of these risks and your willingness to undertake the risk of exposure. No refunds will be given following your entry on to the Fairgrounds.”

While the official start of the fair is Jan. 14, the 4-H dog show kicks things off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mosaic Arena with several others shows in the following days leading up to the gates opening for the Belle City Amusement Midway at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Fair exhibit buildings open at the same time and some familiar sights return, such as Rock-it the Robot. Other entertainment begins around 5:30 p.m., including the Cowboy Circus outside Veterans Hall.

Fan favorite pig racing begins right after the racing pig show and camel educational show at 5:30 p.m. and a half hour later, see Circus Strong.

A full night of entertainment on day one concludes with The Dennis Lee Show on the main-stage at 7 and 9 p.m.

Gates reopen on Friday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. and then at noon on Jan. 16 and the fair continues until Jan. 24.

For a full list of events, dates and times, as well as recommended safety protocols, visit manateecountyfair.com.