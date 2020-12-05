With extensive safety measures, The Bradenton Blues Festival finds the cure for the COVID blues

To say that it was a challenge to put on the annual Bradenton Blues Festival amid a pandemic that saw rapidly changing developments over the course of a yearlong planning process would be an understatement.

But Realize Bradenton pulled it off with extensive safety measures.

The event was moved to LECOM Field, with a capacity of 8,000 people, but only about 700 tickets were sold for this year’s event — a reduction of about two-thirds the normal amount. That was done on purpose.

“So we wanted to keep capacity at about 10% of what the stadium can hold,” said Andrea Knies, communications director for Realize Bradenton. “People are able to socially distance, but also able to enjoy the Blues at this wonderful venue.”

It couldn’t have happened without the help of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All ticket holders were medically screened with temperature checks before entering the stadium and were able to find scattered general admission seats throughout the stadium’s seating while VIP ticket seats on the infield in front of the stage were separated by the appropriate distance.

And masks were required at all times, unless seated and distanced, or eating or drinking.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough year for everyone,” Knies said. “For people who are coming, just to be at a live venue and hear live music again means everything to them and because of that, they all have been really respectful of the safety protocols because they too want to make this a wonderful event.”

People danced, ate, drank and enjoyed a variety of Blues bands throughout the day on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Sheri Weiss. “The festival is very important because in light of the struggles and challenges we’ve had this year, people are so excited to be here to see live music, to enjoy this beautiful day, and to get together, but safely distancing. It’s really important to the community as well because we look forward to this event every year and they made it happen despite all the challenges.”

The festival kicked off Friday night with the Crystal Shawanda Band opening for the Tullie Brae Band.

Saturday’s lineup opened at 11 a.m. with The Jimmys and closed out with headliner Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues later that evening.

A special event closes out the annual festival on Sunday with a three-hour concert by Damon Fowler & Greg Poulos at the Bradenton Blues Lunch.