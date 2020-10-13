Manatee County officials agree to $32.5 million land buy. It’s in a familiar spot

A $32.5 million land purchase will make life easier for several Manatee County departments, officials said Tuesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Public Works and Utilities will all benefit from the purchase, which will be called the Central County Complex. The site at 8520 State Road 64, Bradenton, is located just north of the Lena Road Landfill.

“I think it’s just the neatest thing ever. It’s a magical location,” said Mike Gore, director of Manatee County’s Utilities Department.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 5-2 to execute the land purchase. Commissioners Vanessa Baugh and Stephen Jonsson cast dissenting votes, citing issues with the cost of the land.

According to county staff, the location of the facility will improve response times for all the agencies involved. The sheriff’s office plans to build a new district office and a fleet facility. The Public Works and Utilities departments are also planning to build warehouses and maintenance facilities.

“The departments will recognize longer equipment cycles for vehicle replacement, decreased maintenance costs and more time at the job site,” staff wrote in a report. “The reduction in travel times will also lessen the need for additional staff and fleet vehicles proportionately.”

Sheriff Rick Wells told commissioners the property would also benefit his deputies. The department uses a 1-acre fleet facility on Florida Avenue now, but an expanded site would be ideal.

“For me, this is just about building something that should’ve been built 10 years ago. We’ve been asked to the prom several times, but we keep getting let down at the very end,” Wells said. “We’re just trying to get a piece of property.”

The 161-acre site is owned by the Musgrave family, which previously used the land for dairy farming. Their price tag gave some commissioners pause, however.

“I am not comfortable spending this much money and making this big of a commitment in such a short period of time,” said Jonsson. “I like the property, I just don’t like the price.”

Speaking out against the proposal during public comment, a pair of commission candidates said they also were unhappy with the price, arguing that the county is getting a bad deal on the land.

“We’re talking about a very high priced parcel of land,” said George Kruse, who is running for the District 7 seat. “If Mr. Musgrave is watching this, he’s probably kicking himself because this whole presentation has virtually been about how we have to buy this at any cost.”

“I think if you vote for this, you’re wasting 10s of millions of taxpayer dollars,” added Kevin Van Ostenbridge, a candidate for the District 3 seat.

Land purchase negotiations began about 18 months ago, Gore said. Any further delay would likely result in the county missing out on the purchase. County Administrator Cheri Coryea noted that the county research more than 20 properties, and this site is the only one that could accommodate the sheriff’s office.

“We feel like the price is very fair. I know it’s a lot of money, but when you start looking at the property value, it will pay huge dividends,” Gore explained, noting that he negotiated for the lowest price he could get.

Other commissioners said the price was reasonable, especially considering how many departments stand to benefit.

“These are tough decisions, but you have to look at it. If we buy this and do it now, we’re helping the community 50 years down the road,” Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace said. “It is a lot of money, no question about it, but it’s an urban area and that’s where the work is.”

According to the land purchase contract, the county will close on the deal by the end of the year.