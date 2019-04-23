Manatee officials clear path for Cheri Coryea to become county administrator for good

Meet the Manatee County Commissioners Meet the members of the Manatee County Commission; short bio's and email addresses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the members of the Manatee County Commission; short bio's and email addresses.

The Board of County Commissioners is gearing up to sign Cheri Coryea on as the county’s permanent administrator.

After approving her temporary contract, Commissioner Betsy Benac said she was “going out on a limb” when she asked her fellow board members to support a motion to remove the requirement for a bachelor’s degree.

It’s not the first time the subject has come before the board. Officials previously struggled with the question of Coryea’s college education when they appointed her as acting county administrator following Ed Hunzeker’s resignation.

In the nearly two months since Coryea, who is serving in an acting position as county administrator for up to one year, has taken over, commissioners have been satisfied by her performance. Launching a national search for a new county administrator would be a waste of time, Benac argued.

“We have a really good thing going here. We had a really horrible experience last time,” she said. “I’m trying to avoid that.”

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy circled back to his prior comments from the board’s discussion of Coryea’s appointment, when he mentioned that he didn’t want to “turn his back on known talent.” Coryea doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree, but she has worked for Manatee County Government for over 30 years, with most of that time serving in leadership roles.

“I do know people that do not have a college degree that will work circles around people with certain levels of education,” Bellamy said.

“I feel that we don’t need to rock the boat. We have a lot of serious things coming forward,” he added. “We have someone with experience and support of the staff, and I’m concerned about wasting man hours on something that shouldn’t be as laborious as we’re making it.”

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald prior to his departure, Hunzeker said he would like to see Coryea become county administrator, as well.

Other commissioners weren’t in agreement, however. Commissioner Misty Servia noted that she has always praised Coryea’s professionalism and work ethic, but wouldn’t support her without a proper search.

“Even if we go and search the world for the next county administrator, there’s a good chance she’s sitting right there,” Servia said, pointing in Coryea’s direction. “But I’m not willing to reduce our standards of a college education. We owe it to the community to find the best person to run this county.”

Commissioner Stephen Jonsson said it would be a “huge mistake” to confirm Coryea as county administrator.

“We’re putting her in a position to fail,” he said.

The decision to vote on Coryea’s position felt rushed to Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who argued that commissioners hadn’t had enough time to look over it since the negotiations with the county attorney were only settled Monday night.

“I feel like this is being rammed through,” Baugh said. “To ask us to vote for a contract that we haven’t had a chance to read is not right.”





Benac’s motion to request that the County Attorney’s Office come back before the board at a later date with an ordinance that removes the strict requirement for a bachelor’s degree in favor of education or experience passed by a 4-3 vote. Baugh, Servia and Jonsson dissented.

“I know that was a difficult discussion and I intend to do a great job for you,” Coryea said.