Free sandbags available as rain keeps falling on Bradenton. Roads remain open for now

After several days of heavy showers and storms, the ground and roads in Manatee County are starting to collect more than a little water.

With more showers Friday morning, even more water has accumulated in the area.

So much, that Manatee County Public Works is making sandbags available at its Public Works facility at 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton.

Friday morning, Manatee County Emergency Management noted standing water in the area of along14th Street West, Orlando Avenue, and the intersection of 30th Street and Ninth Avenue West in Bradenton.

As of 10:30 a.m., no county roads were closed, but Public Works Director Chad Butzow said drivers should avoid areas where waters haven’t receded after a strong rain.

Bradenton Police spokesman Capt. Brian Theirs also noted no roads in the city were closed due to flooding as of 1:30 p.m.

In downtown Bradenton, Old Main Street started to resemble a puddle by 1 p.m. Barricades to block the street were put up around 2 p.m. However, in just a few moments, multiple drivers were spotted going around the barricades and driving through the flooded street anyway.

The intersection of 30th Street West and Ninth Avenue West near Manatee High School had more than an inch of water Friday afternoon.

“The ground is saturated and most stormwater ponds are full after a week of storms,” Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer said in a prepared statement. “There’s more rain in the forecast and that will cause issues for low areas. We can expect short term road flooding during and immediately following any intense rainfall today and tomorrow.”

Water levels in the streets, however, typically recede once rain stops falling.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9, in the last 24 hours Ellenton saw 4.26 inches of rainfall, Samoset 3.48, Palmetto 3.18, East Bradenton 2.51 inches.

Coquina Beach parking lot is also closed Friday, according to Manatee County Emergency Management.

A flood watch for the area remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, but it doesn’t look like the rain will stop there.

The National Weather Service calls for a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms tonight and a chance of more storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

But on Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer said they haven’t seen rain Friday and their roads are open.