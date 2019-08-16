Weather News
Flood watch, flood warning, coastal hazards. Manatee has them all as rain keeps falling
Know your thunderstorm types
All of Manatee County has fallen under a flood watch through 10 p.m. Friday as heavy lines of thunderstorms continue to head eastward off the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Weather Service in Tampa issued the watch Friday morning as the latest notification to Manatee County.
On Thursday, the NWS issued a flood warning for areas around the Manatee River, which remains in effect until Sunday evening.
According to the NWS, the difference between a watch and a warning is when a warning is issued, immediate action should be taken. Under watch conditions, the NWS advises preparation because flood conditions are favorable.
“It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible,” according to the NWS website.
Persistent heavy rain patterns are expected to continue through this evening dumping additional water on already saturated ground.
Chance of storms are 70 percent throughout the evening, but should fade as the night progresses.
Rainfall chances diminish this weekend to 40 percent for both Saturday and Sunday.
A coastal hazard advisory remains in effect for all of the Anna Maria Island beaches with rip tides risks now in effect through Saturday evening.
Comments