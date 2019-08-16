High School Football

Flooded fields means no high school football on Friday. That includes Manatee-Southeast

Prep football begins with matchup between Southeast, Manatee

Prep football begins with matchup between Southeast, Manatee August 16 at Southeast High. By
Up Next
Prep football begins with matchup between Southeast, Manatee August 16 at Southeast High. By
Manatee

The much-anticipated opening week game between the Manatee High School Hurricanes and Southeast High School Seminoles has been canceled.

The game, scheduled for Friday evening, was forced to be canceled due to the rainy weather creating poor field conditions, according to a Facebook post from Manatee Football, which reads, “Attention Hurricanes unfortunately due to field conditions, tonight’s game between Manatee and Southeast has been canceled.”

Southeast Athletics tweeted out the cancellation as well, noting, “Sorry Nole fans!”

Palmetto High School also has announced that its scheduled game for Friday night against East Bay is canceled.

Football fans are advised to check their local high school football social media pages for further cancellations.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  