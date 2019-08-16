High School Football
Flooded fields means no high school football on Friday. That includes Manatee-Southeast
Prep football begins with matchup between Southeast, Manatee
The much-anticipated opening week game between the Manatee High School Hurricanes and Southeast High School Seminoles has been canceled.
The game, scheduled for Friday evening, was forced to be canceled due to the rainy weather creating poor field conditions, according to a Facebook post from Manatee Football, which reads, “Attention Hurricanes unfortunately due to field conditions, tonight’s game between Manatee and Southeast has been canceled.”
Southeast Athletics tweeted out the cancellation as well, noting, “Sorry Nole fans!”
Palmetto High School also has announced that its scheduled game for Friday night against East Bay is canceled.
Football fans are advised to check their local high school football social media pages for further cancellations.
Comments