He was ‘everyone’s Jimmy.’ Family, friends remember Lakewood Ranch man killed in crash

Jimmy Butler’s family members gathered in a Lakewood Ranch park on a breezy Saturday afternoon to thank the community for their help and to remember the 27-year-old man.

With a list of people and organizations to thank, Reid Butler sat calmly at a table in Summerfield Community Park as he thanked each and every one on his piece of paper. The list encompassed those who helped in the search for his son after he went missing Nov. 18. Standing nearby were several family members and loved ones. They came together in a group of hugs and tears as they remembered Butler and thanked those who helped in the search.

“We had many, many worst case scenarios,” Reid Butler said. “This is the worst case scenario, this is every parent’s nightmare. But at this point, we’re happy to have him back and he’s with the Lord now.”

As the family in Lakewood Ranch copes with his death, so does Jimmy’s 7-year-old daughter. She is staying with family in Illinois.

“She’s taking it like a 7-year-old, very upset,” Reid Butler said. “I can only say that she’s hurting, her heart is broken.”

There are plans to plant a tree in his honor and put together a blanket for her.

Reid Butler said his son’s mother and step-mother, who he happily says “share custody” of his son, are having a difficult time coping with the loss.

“Our little village, everyone is in tears, crying. Jimmy affected a lot of people, Jimmy did a lot,” he said.

A phrase, “Everyone’s Jimmy” gained popularity on social media during the search for the young father. Reid Butler said he has learned so much about how his son could make friends so quickly, seeing some pictures of him for the first time.

“I’m just absolutely floored how easy it was to make friends,” Reid Butler said.

Butler was part of the 941Riderz motorcycle group. Matt Morrison, also a member, said what he would remember most about his friend was Butler’s demeanor, personality and smile.

“When he came around, it was party time,” Morrison said.

Missing biker Jimmy Butler and girlfriend, Katie Ayers provided image

Jimmy Butler was reported missing after he did not return from a trip to St. Petersburg in the early morning hours of Nov. 18. He had been out with his girlfriend, Katie Ayers, after spending time at the St. Pete Beach Bike Fest.

The couple drove back to Lakewood Ranch separately, Ayers in her vehicle and Butler on his motorcycle, a white 2002 Honda F41. But Jimmy Butler did not make it home.

Search parties went out looking for him days after his disappearance. Drones, K9s, divers and helicopters all were volunteered and used.

Missing biker Jimmy Butler’s motorcycle, which he was last seen riding from St. Petersburg to Lakewood Ranch. provided

But it was two workers picking up trash who on Nov. 28 would find Butler’s body and pieces of a motorcycle on the side of Interstate 275 south, near 54th Avenue South. His phone had last “pinged” in the area of Pinellas Bayway, U.S. 19 and 54th Avenue South, his family previously told the Bradenton Herald.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, as it appeared there was a traffic crash.

Butler was going south on I-275 in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 when his motorcycle went off the road and into the grass median, according to FHP.

The motorcycle overturned and hit several trees. Butler was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries, troopers reported.

It is unknown why Butler’s motorcycle went off the road.

Matt Morrison said Jimmy Butler’s motorcycle was also found feet away, hidden in the dense brush.

After days of searching for his friend, the discovery of Butler’s body was relieving to Morrison, who took comfort in knowing “he passed on impact.”

Morrison spearheaded the search efforts, organizing members of the 941Riderz motorcycle group and hundreds of volunteers, and exhausting all other resources he could find.

“We just couldn’t find him,” Morrison said.

When Butler’s body was found, his father first denied it was true. But as the day went on, he realized the search was over.

“This hell is over, two weeks of hell,” Reid Butler said.

Reid Butler, since the first day of the search, has been thankful to Morrison and the other volunteers for their help.

“He’s turned into our hero,” Reid Butler said of Morrison.

While he is not sure how the family will move forward, events to remember Butler’s life have been planned.

“He’s gone, that’s all I know and that’s heartbreaking,” Reid Butler said.

A memorial ride will be held in Butler’s honor at 12 p.m. Sunday. Riders will meet at the site of the crash, 3100 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. The ride will continue over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to Summerfield Community Park in Lakewood Ranch.

Butler’s services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton.