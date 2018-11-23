Search party organized for Lakewood Ranch man missing for nearly a week

After spending the holiday without an important family member, a Lakewood Ranch father and his son’s girlfriend brought a search team together to look for 27-year-old Jimmy Butler.
Butler had returned from the St. Pete Beach Bike Fest on Saturday, but went back to St. Petersburg that night to meet up with his girlfriend. They drove home separately. Butler has been missing since around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to his father, Reid Butler.
The shared location on his iPhone last showed Jimmy Butler was driving south on Gulf Boulevard heading home to Lakewood Ranch. His phone and bank accounts have had no activity since, his family said in a Facebook post.
Reid Butler said he thinks his son started to take a different route home on his motorcycle, and may have tried to meet up with his girlfriend along the way to follow her back home to Lakewood Ranch.
Jimmy Butler’s girlfriend, Katie Ayers, made it back safely. Jimmy and his motorcycle are still missing.
He was last seen wearing a black biker jacket with red trim driving a white white 2002 Honda F41 motorcycle.
Friday morning, Jimmy’s father and Ayers stepped out of a white SUV in the parking lot of Summerfield Community Park.
Posters with Jimmy’s picture and information were taped to the SUV’s windows.
Nearly a dozen friends were standing in the parking lot, awaiting instructions for the search that was about to begin with Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Association units.
Zoe Wiencek stood in the group of volunteers Friday morning and said Jimmy Butler was in the 941 Riderz motorcycle group.
Wiencek hopes it was just an accident that is keeping Jimmy Butler from coming home, but admitted to fearing the worst.
“Last night I was watching the posts and wrote on the Riderz page, ‘Look we’ve got to search for him,’” Wiencek said.
Butler’s family has searched from Citrus to Lee counties, looking for any sign of the 27-year-old.
So far, they’ve had a few helpful tips, but nothing has led them to find Jimmy.
Reid Butler has been trying to spread the word about his missing son on Facebook. He filed a missing persons report with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have searched the route Jimmy Butler would have driven home, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from Jimmy’s family.
Peace River K98 Search and Rescue Association units met with Butler’s friends and family Friday morning and started their own search for Jimmy Butler.
Michael Hadsell, president of the association, said they have searched wooded areas and water along the route.
While they’re still awaiting some cell phone records, Hadsell said the phone last “pinged” on Saturday.
As they search they will continue to follow up on tips of Jimmy Butler’s whereabouts.
Even after nearly a week with no word from her boyfriend, Ayers is optimistic they will find him.
“He’s going to be fine. I’m going to find him. I’m not giving up,” Ayers said.
The Thanksgiving holiday without Jimmy Butler, described as devoted father to his 7-year-old daughter, was emotional for the family.
“We gave our turkey away yesterday,” Butler said.
“It’s not a good place we’re in right now,” Butler said. “It’s so surreal ... You don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you.”
Butler said his wife and daughter (Jimmy’s step-mother and younger sister) were a “wreck” and cried on Thanksgiving. Thankfully, the Butlers had the support of their neighbors and family who rallied around them to get through the day.
Ayers was also thankful for the support of the community.
“I think it’s great, honestly,” Ayers said of the group of search volunteers Friday.
For 27-year-old Ayers, it’s been a “disaster” since her boyfriend went missing.
“I’m in zombie mode,” Ayers said after days of worrying.
