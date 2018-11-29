Man’s body found on shoulder of Interstate 275, FHP says

A man’s body was found Thursday morning in the bushes on the shoulder of Interstate 275 in Pinellas County, along with pieces of a motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Just before 11 a.m., two highway workers were picking up trash along I-275 when they found the man’s body in the bushes on the southbound shoulder just north of 54th Avenue South, FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a news release.
Pieces of a motorcycle also were found in the area. Gaskins said it appears to be a traffic crash.
Initial indications, according to Gaskins, are the crash may have occurred “several days ago.”
FHP has not identified the man.
A man missing from Manatee County had his phone last “ping” in the area of Pinellas Bayway, U.S. 19 and 54th Avenue South, his family previously told the Bradenton Herald.
This story will be updated.
