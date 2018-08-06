Here is when you can expect a stretch of Manatee Avenue to reopen after water main break

After a water main break left a depression in a busy downtown road last week, crews expect to reopen the street Monday, city officials said.
The damage to the corner of Manatee Avenue and 10th Street West is being repaired “with the goal of having westbound through-lanes re-paved and Manatee Ave. open by the end of the day, weather permitting,” Jeannie Roberts, communications coordinator for the City of Bradenton, said in a news release.
The turn lane to southbound 10th Street West from Manatee Avenue and 10th Street West at the intersection with Manatee Avenue will remain closed until the repairs to the water main are complete. Those repairs are estimated to be finished by the end of next week, Roberts said.
There are no boil water alerts associated with the water main break, according to Public Works Director Jim McLellan.
Last week, officials said Thursday’s water main break was caused by a contractor drilling through a 10-inch water main. Soil under the road was washed away by water pouring from the break, and a depression formed when the water was shut off.
On Friday, an end cap dislodged on a different water main line in the same hole.
The issues closed the street, Manatee County Administration Building and the Downtown Cat Adoption Center, which is operated by Manatee County Animal Services.
