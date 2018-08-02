Water main break shuts down downtown Bradenton street

Water poured into the street Thursday after a water main break at the corner of Manatee Avenue and 10th Street West.
“A direction drilling contractor working for Frontier Communications appears to have drilled through a 10-inch water main,” Jeannie Roberts, City of Bradenton communications director, said in a news release.
Crews worked to isolate the water main around 12:15 p.m. Repairs were underway an hour later.
Repairs will be determined and a contractor will come to the scene and expose the pipes Thursday afternoon, said Jim McLellan, director of the City of Bradenton public works department.
The 400 block of 10th Street West was blocked and water to multiple downtown buildings was shut off while crews worked on isolating the water main. The road was “fairly damaged,” Roberts said.
