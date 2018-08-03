More water main issues arise downtown, force closure of Manatee County admin building

Crews are dealing with more issues after a water main break closed downtown Bradenton streets Thursday afternoon and damaged the road.

Shortly before noon Friday, City of Bradenton Public Works Director Jim McLellan said in a news release than an end cap dislodged on a different water main line in the hole formed Thursday.

McLellan said it was “likely due to the surrounding soil having been removed by the prior water main break.”

Crews were working to isolate the line as of noon Friday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Manatee County Administration Building closed at noon Friday because of the water main line issues. Water was cut off to the administration building.

Public services in the administration building, such as the Building and Development Services Department, Veterans Services and the State Attorney’s Office will not be available Friday afternoon. Building and Development Services’ North River Annex remains open for normal hours.