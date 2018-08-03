An end cap dislodged on a different water main line Friday in the hole formed from separate water main break Thursday, according to City of Bradenton officials.
An end cap dislodged on a different water main line Friday in the hole formed from separate water main break Thursday, according to City of Bradenton officials. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com
An end cap dislodged on a different water main line Friday in the hole formed from separate water main break Thursday, according to City of Bradenton officials. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com

Local

More water main issues arise downtown, force closure of Manatee County admin building

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 03, 2018 12:23 PM

Bradenton

Crews are dealing with more issues after a water main break closed downtown Bradenton streets Thursday afternoon and damaged the road.

Shortly before noon Friday, City of Bradenton Public Works Director Jim McLellan said in a news release than an end cap dislodged on a different water main line in the hole formed Thursday.

McLellan said it was “likely due to the surrounding soil having been removed by the prior water main break.”

Crews were working to isolate the line as of noon Friday.

The Manatee County Administration Building closed at noon Friday because of the water main line issues. Water was cut off to the administration building.

Public services in the administration building, such as the Building and Development Services Department, Veterans Services and the State Attorney’s Office will not be available Friday afternoon. Building and Development Services’ North River Annex remains open for normal hours.

Read More

A water main break caused by a contractor drilling in the area caused a water main break in downtown Bradenton.

By

  Comments  