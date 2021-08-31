Memorial service set for Manatee Jail deputy who died from COVID-19

Funeral service set for Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, who died last week from COVID-19. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

A funeral memorial is set for Thursday to honor Manatee County Sheriff’s Office corrections Deputy Douglas Clark, who died from COVID-19 last week.

Clark’s death from COVID-19 was announced last Thursday by the sheriff’s office. Clark had spent nearly two weeks hospitalized because of COVID-19 before his death.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Simmons Loop Baptist Church, 6610 Simmons Loop, Riverview. A Line of Duty memorial ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. with full law enforcement honors.

Clark, who began working for the sheriff’s office in February 2008, had worked at the Manatee County Jail for the last 13 years.

The deputy’s death came as the sheriff’s office was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates and staff at the Manatee County jail. That outbreak forced the sheriff’s office to place the jail in a partial lockdown earlier this month.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clark’s death is the only known COVID-19 death related to the jail.