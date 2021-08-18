Coronavirus

COVID outbreak forces Manatee County Jail to go into partial lockdown

The entrance to the Manatee County Jail, which has gone into a partial lockdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The entrance to the Manatee County Jail, which has gone into a partial lockdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Herald File/Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manatee

A COVID-19 outbreak has forced the partial lockdown of the Manatee County Jail, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, the jail had 75 people out of the 1,173 in custody who had the coronavirus. Most of the inmates who have tested positive are currently asymptomatic, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren. Only three inmates are in the jail’s medical unit, because of pre-existing medical conditions.

Because of the spike of cases at the jail, the sheriff’s office issued a partial lockdown. During a partial lockdown, inmates remain in their cells except for six to eight hours a day. During their time out, inmates are moved in small groups and on a rotating basis so they can take showers, make phone calls, go to the commissary, exercise yard or common areas of their dorms.

The partial lockdown will not affect the jail’s offsite Video Visitation Center, which will continue to operate on it’s normal schedule.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
