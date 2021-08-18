COVID outbreak forces Manatee County Jail to go into partial lockdown

The entrance to the Manatee County Jail, which has gone into a partial lockdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak. ttompkins@bradenton.com

A COVID-19 outbreak has forced the partial lockdown of the Manatee County Jail, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, the jail had 75 people out of the 1,173 in custody who had the coronavirus. Most of the inmates who have tested positive are currently asymptomatic, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren. Only three inmates are in the jail’s medical unit, because of pre-existing medical conditions.

Because of the spike of cases at the jail, the sheriff’s office issued a partial lockdown. During a partial lockdown, inmates remain in their cells except for six to eight hours a day. During their time out, inmates are moved in small groups and on a rotating basis so they can take showers, make phone calls, go to the commissary, exercise yard or common areas of their dorms.

The partial lockdown will not affect the jail’s offsite Video Visitation Center, which will continue to operate on it’s normal schedule.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.