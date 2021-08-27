Local

‘Deeply saddened.’ Manatee County deputy loses battle with COVID

Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, has lost his battle with COVID-19.
Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, has lost his battle with COVID-19. Provided Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee

Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, lost a two-week battle with COVID-19 and has died, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark, who joined sheriff’s department in February 2008, serving as a correctional deputy, spent two weeks in the hospital before succumbing to a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Clark oversaw inmate work projects for the Manatee County Jail’s road gang unit and is remembered as being a hard worker who tried to influence inmates and others with his ever-present positive attitude, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark,” Sheriff Rick Wells said. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A Line of Duty funeral service with full law enforcement honors will be held next week.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

Kentucky wildlife center closes as coronavirus cases climb

August 27, 2021 9:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service