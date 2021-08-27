‘Deeply saddened.’ Manatee County deputy loses battle with COVID

Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, has lost his battle with COVID-19. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, lost a two-week battle with COVID-19 and has died, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark, who joined sheriff’s department in February 2008, serving as a correctional deputy, spent two weeks in the hospital before succumbing to a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Clark oversaw inmate work projects for the Manatee County Jail’s road gang unit and is remembered as being a hard worker who tried to influence inmates and others with his ever-present positive attitude, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark,” Sheriff Rick Wells said. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A Line of Duty funeral service with full law enforcement honors will be held next week.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.