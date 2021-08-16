County commissioner, staunch critic of safety mandates, hospitalized with COVID-19

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is undergoing treatment at Blake Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

In June, Van Ostenbridge, 41, received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is suffering from an apparent breakthrough case of the coronavirus case. He participated in two public meetings last week via video while quarantining at home.

In a statement provided to local media Monday morning, Van Ostenbridge expressed optimism about his medical condition. According to a press release, he’s “receiving wonderful care” from Blake’s staff and is in stable condition.

“I want to thank my family and friends for the support they’ve shown and I look forward to returning back to work to represent my constituents,” Van Ostenbridge said.

County officials said contact tracing has already been completed to contact anyone who may have been exposed to Van Ostenbridge since he tested positive.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Van Ostenbridge found support from fellow commissioners, who shared words of encourage as he battles the virus.

01/26/21--Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“Kevin, you are a strong man who is a fighter!! I know you will be back at the County in no time!! We miss you!” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh wrote in a Sunday night Facebook post.

“We’ve been in daily contact and Kevin’s spirits are up as he pushes through this,” Commissioner George Kruse added in a Sunday night tweet. “Get well soon! We need you in the Manatee County Chambers!”

Before voting to repeal mandatory COVID-19 safety measures in county buildings, Van Ostenbridge and other commissioners denounced the guidance that has been suggested by public health officials. Officials said they would prefer employees and visitors to use personal responsibility to protect themselves and others.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The World Health Organization is corrupt,” Van Ostenbridge said at the time. “The CDC is losing credibility by the day and Dr. (Anthony) Fauci — nobody listens to that guy anymore. He’s telling us it could be years where we’re going to be wearing masks, but at first, it was just to bend the curve.”

In recent months, Manatee County government has reported that at least 77 employees have tested positive for the virus. A number of outbreaks have led to three employee deaths and the 10-day shutdown of the county’s library system.

County Administrator Scott Hopes has urged residents and employees to receive a vaccine in order to slow the spread of the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 64 percent of Manatee County’s eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on vaccines, visit www.MyManatee.org/vaccine.