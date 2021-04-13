Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: 157 new cases, no new deaths. 87K fully vaccinated

Another 157 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 9,068 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s new case count is unusually high for recent weeks. However, Monday’s case count was unusually low, with just 1,613 new cases recorded.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 64 more Florida residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida’s pandemic death toll now numbers 34,784 people, including 664 non-residents.

Florida has recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported in Manatee County on Tuesday, where the resident death toll remained at 645.

Over the last week, an average of 6.7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.3% last week and 5.5% a month ago.

Over 148,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, more than 87,000 have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 7.4 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4.5 million that have completed vaccination.

