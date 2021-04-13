Manatee County COVID update: 157 new cases, no new deaths. 87K fully vaccinated

Another 157 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 9,068 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s new case count is unusually high for recent weeks. However, Monday’s case count was unusually low, with just 1,613 new cases recorded.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 64 more Florida residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida’s pandemic death toll now numbers 34,784 people, including 664 non-residents.

Florida has recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported in Manatee County on Tuesday, where the resident death toll remained at 645.

Over the last week, an average of 6.7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.3% last week and 5.5% a month ago.

Over 148,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, more than 87,000 have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 7.4 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4.5 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 36,038 to 36,195.





The death toll remained at 645.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,447 to 1,450.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 4.2% to 8.7%.

1,366 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 143,831 to 148,396.





60,705 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87,691 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 2,125,846 to 2,134,914.





The resident death toll rose from 34,056 to 34,120. The non-resident death toll remained at 664.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 8% to 8.2%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 7,291,420 to 7,449,475.





2,883,560 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4,565,915 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,637 to 30,720. The death toll increased from 800 to 804.





Pinellas County cases increased from 75,108 to 75,419. The death toll increased from 1,565 to 1,570.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 126,721 to 127,392. The death toll increased from 1,637 to 1,645.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,970 to 2,977. The death toll remained at 42.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,169 to 4,178. The death toll remained at 87.



