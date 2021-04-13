J&J COVID vaccine pulled from Manatee County sites. Other shots are available

A plan to flood the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines into underserved communities throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties will undergo some changes.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention joined the Food and Drug Administration in recommending an immediate halt in the distribution of the J&J vaccine after six women developed blood clotting disorders after receiving the vaccine.

FDA insisted Tuesday that it is a recommendation and not a mandate, but Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday afternoon that Florida would be suspending all use of J&J vaccines amid the health concerns.

Tidewell Hospice had planned to distribute the J&J vaccine beginning Wednesday and ending on May 27 at various locations, with a deliberate reach-out effort in underserved communities.

Vaccinations, for the most part, are still scheduled, but the J&J vaccines will be replaced with the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots a month apart.

The sites and days include:

April 14: Bethleham Baptist Church, 1680 18th St., Sarasota, from 4-8 p.m.

April 17: St. Jude Catholic Church, 3930 17th St. W., Sarasota, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

April 22: The Salvation Army, 1204 12th St. W., Bradenton, from 2-6 p.m.

April 29: Dream Center, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, from 4-8 p.m.

May 12: Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1680 18th St., Sarasota, from 4-8 p.m.

May 15: St. Jude Catholic Church, 3930 17th St., Sarasota, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

May 27: Dream Center, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, from 4-8 p.m.

“While the clinics will go on as scheduled, with one exception, fewer people will receive the vaccine because Moderna is a two-shot vaccine,” said Timothy Wolfrum, Tidewell communications director in a prepared statement. “Now the second clinics at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, St. Jude Catholic Church and Dream Center locations will deliver second shots to those who attend the first clinic.”

Wolfrum said there also will need to be a second clinic scheduled at The Salvation Army in Bradenton. The date and time for that clinic will be announced soon.

Only one clinic was canceled and that was the May 8 site at Light of the World International Church.

Almost 7 million J&J vaccines have been administered and health officials are saying that if you received the vaccine more than a few weeks ago, there should be no health problems in those who have blood clotting disorders.

Anyone who has received the dose within the last two weeks, should monitor their health and communicate with their healthcare provider.

Manatee County reported it should not affect vaccination availability, as the county primarily uses the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines distributed by the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County.