COVID kills five more Manatee County residents. 85,000 have completed vaccination

Five more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The fatalities bring Manatee County’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic to 645 residents.

The state health department also confirmed on Monday that 14 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 1,613 new cases confirmed statewide. The case total is the lowest recorded since Oct. 12.

The state health department recorded the deaths of 35 more Florida residents on Monday, including the five in Manatee County. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,720 people, including 664 non-residents.

Positivity rates for Manatee County are up compared to last month.

Over the last week, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 5.8% last week and 5.3% a month ago.

Over 143,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, more than 85,000 have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 7.2 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4.4 million that have completed vaccination.

