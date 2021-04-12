COVID kills five more Manatee County residents. 85,000 have completed vaccination

Five more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The fatalities bring Manatee County’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic to 645 residents.

The state health department also confirmed on Monday that 14 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 1,613 new cases confirmed statewide. The case total is the lowest recorded since Oct. 12.

The state health department recorded the deaths of 35 more Florida residents on Monday, including the five in Manatee County. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,720 people, including 664 non-residents.

Positivity rates for Manatee County are up compared to last month.

Over the last week, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 5.8% last week and 5.3% a month ago.

Over 143,000 Manatee County residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, more than 85,000 have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 7.2 million people have received at least a first dose, including 4.4 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 36,024 to 36,038.





The death toll rose from 640 to 645.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,447.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.9% to 4.2%.

1,365 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 142,595 to 143,831.





57,971 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85,860 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 2,124,233 to 2,125,846.





The resident death toll rose from 34,021 to 34,056. The non-resident death toll remained at 664.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.6% to 8%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 7,213,793 to 7,291,420.





2,843,455 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4,447,965 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,608 to 30,637. The death toll remained at 800.





Pinellas County cases increased from 75,056 to 75,108. The death toll increased from 1,563 to 1,565.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 126,600 to 126,721. The death toll remained at 1,637.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,969 to 2,970. The death toll remained at 42.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,168 to 4,169. The death toll increased from 86 to 87.



