Manatee COVID update for Wednesday: 123 new cases and 73,000 fully vaccinated

Another 123 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,885 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 42 more Florida residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,476 people, including 654 non-residents.

No new fatalities were recorded in Manatee County on Wednesday, where the death toll remained at 636.

Over the past week, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.2% the week prior and 5.8% a month ago.

Over 133,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report, including 73,000 residents that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 6.6 million people have received at least a first dose, including 3.9 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 35,411 to 35,534.

The death toll remained at 636.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,439.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.5% to 7.6%.

1,336 cases (4% of all cases) and 192 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 133,713 to 136,229.

63,066 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73,163 have been fully inoculated.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 2,090,862 to 2,096,747.





The resident death toll rose from 33,780 to 33,822. The non-resident death toll remained at 654.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases _ from from 6.9% to 7%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 6,437,330 to 6,630,107.





2,715,857 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,914,250 have been fully inoculated.





Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 29,929 to 30,044. The death toll remained rose from 793 to 795.





Pinellas County cases increased from 73,591 to 73,828. The death toll remained at 1,559.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 124,167 to 124,636. The death toll was adjusted from 1,624 to 1,623.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,932 to 2,939. The death toll rose from 39 to 40.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,115 to 4,118. The death toll remained at 86.



