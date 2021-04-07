Coronavirus

Manatee COVID update for Wednesday: 123 new cases and 73,000 fully vaccinated

Manatee

Another 123 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,885 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 42 more Florida residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,476 people, including 654 non-residents.

No new fatalities were recorded in Manatee County on Wednesday, where the death toll remained at 636.

Over the past week, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.2% the week prior and 5.8% a month ago.

Over 133,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department’s vaccine report, including 73,000 residents that have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 6.6 million people have received at least a first dose, including 3.9 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties

