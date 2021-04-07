J&J appointments are at Publix for those 18 and older in Florida. Here’s how to book one

Floridians 18 and older can now schedule a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Publix. Miami Herald File

Floridians 18 and older can now schedule a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Publix.

The grocery chain’s online portal (www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida) opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will remain open until all J&J slots are full. Vaccinations are for the weekend.

This will be the first time Floridians 18 and older, with the exception of educators, will be able to book a J&J appointment through Publix. On Monday, Florida’s vaccine age criteria dropped from 40 to 18.

Vaccination sites (not Publix) that offer Pfizer can also vaccinate teens 16 and 17.

Publix schedules Moderna appointments on Fridays and J&J appointments on Wednesdays. It didn’t schedule J&J appointments through its online portal last week because stores were closed on Easter. Both Moderna and J&J vaccines have received emergency use authorization for people 18 and older.

Remember, you do not need to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the county where you live, but proof of Florida residency, like a driver’s license, will be required the day of your vaccination.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring an insurance card to the scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring the red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number.

If you miss your chance to book an appointment Wednesday, you can try again on Friday for the Moderna vaccine.