Students at these four Manatee County schools had COVID, district says in new report

The School District of Manatee County has added four new COVID-19 cases — all among students — in an update posted Tuesday evening.

At least 24 other people were exposed to the students who tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they were in proximity for at least 15 minutes. Both the infected and exposed people were sent into quarantine to avoid potential spread on campus.

According to the report from the district, students were affected at these Manatee County schools:

The school district’s latest update showed a decline from the previous day. On Monday, after students returned from Good Friday and Easter Sunday, there were eight new COVID-19 cases and at least 48 exposures.

As of Tuesday night, the district recorded a total of 480 cases and at least 6,476 exposures at local schools and offices in the second semester, which began in early January.

Lakewood Ranch High School had 40 cases as of the latest update, the most of any district school or office in the current semester. Manatee High School had the second-highest count with 27 cases throughout the second semester, followed by Parrish Community High, which recorded 25 COVID-19 cases.

Two district sites — Myakka City Elementary and the Wakeland Support Center — had yet to record a case as of Tuesday.

