72 more cases of COVID in Manatee County. Florida death toll passes 34,000

Another 72 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,294 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 87 more Florida residents and two more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,072 people, including 647 non-residents.

Florida has recorded the fourth-most deaths and third-most cases of any state since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported for Manatee County on Wednesday, where the death toll remained at 635 residents.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 34,697 to 34,769.





The death toll remained at 635.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,425.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 2,052,441 to 2,057,735.





The resident death toll rose from 33,338 to 33,425. The non-resident death toll rose from 645 to 647.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 29,248 to 29,359. The death toll increased from 785 to 787.





Pinellas County cases increased from 72,005 to 72,243. The death toll increased from 1,553 to 1,554.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 121,150 to 121,553. The death toll increased from 1,611 to 1,614.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,898 to 2,903. The death toll remained at 38.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,067 to 4,076. The death toll increased from 85 to 87.





This report will be updated.