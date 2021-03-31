Coronavirus

72 more cases of COVID in Manatee County. Florida death toll passes 34,000

Manatee

Another 72 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,294 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 87 more Florida residents and two more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 34,072 people, including 647 non-residents.

Florida has recorded the fourth-most deaths and third-most cases of any state since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported for Manatee County on Wednesday, where the death toll remained at 635 residents.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties

This report will be updated.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service