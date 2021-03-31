Need rent or mortgage help because of COVID? Manatee County still has funds available 

Renters and homeowners in Manatee County who are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 still have time to apply for emergency aid.

Relief money for housing costs is being administered through two federally-funded programs, and there are still a significant number of slots available for each, according to Manatee County government.

Here’s more information on who qualifies and how to apply.

Manatee County emergency rent assistance

Relief money for struggling renters is available through the Emergency Rental Assistance program. Renters can apply for up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance through the program, and applications are open now.

As of Tuesday, 430 residents had applied for the program, according to Manatee County. But funds are available to serve up to 1,500 people a month.

A chart of qualifying income requirements for the Emergency Rental Assitance program in Manatee County. Screenshot/Manatee County Government

To qualify, a household must earn 80% or less of the area medium income ($43,850 for a single-person household). Applicants who make 50% or less of the area medium income ($26,800) and can provide proof of unemployment for more than 90 days will receive priority consideration for help.

The funds are paid out directly to a qualifying renter’s landlord, according to Manatee County.

Visit mymanatee.org/renthelp for more info and to apply.

Manatee County emergency mortgage assistance

Manatee County homeowners who need mortgage assistance due to COVID-19 have until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for the Mortgage Assistance Program. Grants of up to $10,000 to cover delinquent mortgage payments are available.

Manatee County allocated up to $500,000 of the current round CARES Act money for the program, with slots available for up to 75 applicants. As of Tuesday, 44 residents had applied, according to Manatee County.

A chart of qualifying income requirements for the Mortgage Assistance Program in Manatee County. Screenshot/Manatee County Government

To qualify, household members must earn less than 150% of the area medium income. (That would be an income of less than $80,400 for a single-person household or less than $151,500 for an eight-person household.)

The funds are paid out directly to the homeowner’s lender or mortgage company.

Visit mymanatee.org/manateecares for more information and to apply.