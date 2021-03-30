‘COVID is still prevalent.’ Here’s how to stay safe as Easter crowds hit Anna Maria Island

Easter Sunday marks the start of a busy time on beaches in Manatee County — with an estimated 32,000 people expected to spend the holiday enjoying the cool quartz sand and turquoise blue waters on Anna Maria Island.

Last year, Manatee County beaches like many in the region were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But while officials are welcoming everyone back to the beaches, Manatee County law enforcement and other officials are working to keep everyone safe.

“Almost a year ago to date, this group right behind us was working to shut down the beaches because we just didn’t know what to expect and what was occurring,” Manatee County Director of Public Safety Jake Saur said during a news conference on Coquina Beach on Tuesday. “I want to remind everybody as they come out to the beaches and they enjoy everything that this has to offer, COVID is still prevalent and is still very much around in our community. They should practice social distancing. Although we are out in the open, wear a mask when you can’t social distance.”

Easter Sunday and Memorial Day are among the busiest days on Manatee County beaches. Crowd estimates in the past have been about 20,000 on Coquina Beach and Cortez Beach combined and between 12,000 to 15,000 on Manatee County Public Beach, according to Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman. Those estimates don’t account for the thousands that line the shores outside the county’s public beaches.

Westerman, Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer and other officials gathered wanted to remind those visiting the county’s beaches some basic rules:

No alcohol.

No glass bottles.

No pets.

No fires.

No grills, except when using grills installed at public beaches.

Holmes Beach — one of three cities on the island — still has a mask ordinance in place.

“So if you are in a business or approaching a business, make sure you mask up prior to entering the business. If you’re outside and you can social distance, do that,” Tokajer said.

Law enforcement and code enforcement will be out enforcing beach rules and issuing $75 citations to those found drinking alcohol on the beach or illegally parked. Parking is allowed on residential streets as long as there is not a “no parking” sign and cars must be parallel parked with the flow of traffic and off the road.

But parking is limited on the island, so beachgoers are encouraged to head out early.

Visitors are also encouraged to swim near one of the county’s nine lifeguard stands and check those stands for updates on the daily beach and surf conditions. Last year, the county finished installing new lifeguard stands that are equipped with a public announcement system that allow messages to be broadcast across the beach.

“We want you to come out here and have a good time but at the same time we want you to be respectful of our residents and our island,” Tokajer said. “When you come out here, please leave the island cleaner than you found it.”