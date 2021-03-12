Manatee expands COVID-19 vaccine access to those 60+, at-risk residents of all ages

Following an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Manatee County government is making major updates to its vaccination efforts.

Starting Monday, the county will begin using a new website to sign up residents. The age requirement is also being lowered to begin vaccinating anyone who is at least 60 years old, as well as anyone who has underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The county has also begun scheduling 10,200 first-dose appointments next week. About half of those shots will be administered at Tom Bennett Park and the other half will be administered at the Public Safety Center. Residents are also being called to schedule 5,100 second-dose appointments.

How to sign up as 60-year-old on Manatee Vaccine Standby Pool

Public safety officials say they will continue to prioritize vaccinating those who are at least 65 years old and have already registered to enter the Vaccine Standby Pool by visiting Vax.MyManatee.org. However, 60-year-old residents will be the first to take advantage of the county’s new Everbridge enrollment and notification system.

Once its their turn to receive a vaccine, residents will be contacted from a (941) 742-4300 phone number. Residents are asked to program that number into their contacts so that the call does not come across as spam. If enrolled, a text message will also be sent from a 88911 number.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are also asked to respond to the appointment request quickly. Anyone who doesn’t respond within a certain amount of time will be passed over and their name will be put back on the waiting list.

03/08/21--Starting March 15, Manatee is opening up access to the COVID-19 vaccine for those 60 or older as well as anyone with special medical conditions that make them vulnerable. In this Bradenton Herald file photo, health care professionals vaccinate people as they drive through a line at the Manatee County Public Safety Center in Bradenton on Monday. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

According to the county, the 60 and older population will begin receiving appointments as the pool of 65-year-old becomes thinner. Speaking with the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said he expects anyone who is 65 or older to receive a vaccine before the end of March.

Those with vulnerable medical conditions will not use the Vaccine Standby Pool website.

How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine with vulnerable conditions in Manatee

Those with qualifying medical conditions, such as cancer, obesity or heart conditions, will become eligible to receive the vaccine no matter what age they are. To book an appointment, those patients must first have a physician sign off on an official form documenting their vulnerability.

The form asks medical professionals to provide a signature certifying that the patient is “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19. The complete list of qualifying medical conditions is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once the form is signed, patients are asked to call the Health Department at (941) 242-6646 to schedule an appointment. Those appointments will be booked to receive shots between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at DOH-Manatee, 410 Sixth Ave. E, Bradenton. Appointments can also be booked at local pharmacies.

Patients must bring their signed copy of their vulnerability form with them to their appointment, as well as a copy of the vaccination consent form and documentation that proves full- or part-time Florida residency. Examples include a driver’s license or a utility bill with their name and Florida address.