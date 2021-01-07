Manatee set to launch new COVID Vaccine Standby Pool. Here’s how to join the list

A new waiting list system to register for a COVID-19 vaccine will go live around 10 Thursday night.

To sign up, seniors 65 and over are asked to visit Vax.MyManatee.org and fill out the required forms. Beginning Friday morning at 8., seniors will also be able to join the list by calling the county’s 311 hotline.

As of Thursday afternoon, the new website page was not yet available.

County officials revealed the new Vaccine Standby Pool at a special Manatee Board of County Commissioners meeting Wednesday afternoon after the old system got heavy criticism for operating on a first-come, first-served basis that left people frustrated.

How the vaccine pool works

Once a person has been added to the pool, an automated system will randomly select people from the list to schedule their vaccine appointments. Officials said this waiting list system should ease the early demand on their online system while also allowing disadvantaged residents a fair opportunity to register.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Manatee’s new vaccine registration system as well as its efficiency in distributing vaccines.

“We’re happy with what they’re doing. We’re glad to have provided them with vaccines. I told my folks to make sure we continue sending vaccines to this area in this vaccine site because they’re making good use of it,” DeSantis said.

What you need to have

Vaccines are provided free. Anyone 65 and over qualifies for a vaccine. Proof of Manatee County residency or U.S. citizenship is not required.

County officials are also urging residents to be on the lookout for scams. Anyone charging for access to a vaccine or requesting sensitive information should be reported to law enforcement.