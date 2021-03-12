Are you 18 or older? Here’s how to sign up for a vaccine in Sarasota County

Sarasota County next week will launch an updated sign-up system for COVID-19 vaccinations that will allow any Floridian 18 and up to register for a vaccine in the county.

However, it’s important to note that individuals won’t actually be able to get their shots until state regulations OK their age group or profession to get a vaccine.

Florida’s current guidelines allow for seniors 65 and up, certain healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff and teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters ages 50 and over to receive a vaccine. An executive order will expand that group to include Florida residents who are 60 and older on Monday.

Seniors who are already registered will keep their place in line and do not need to do anything additional to sign up, according to Florida Department of Health-Sarasota. Those who have not signed up can still register through the current system by 2 p.m. Friday at sarasota.floridahealth.gov or by dialing 941-861-8297.

Once the new system goes online, health officials will continue to prioritize seniors 65 and up and frontline healthcare workers before vaccine access is opened to other age groups, according to DOH-Sarasota Officer Chuck Henry.

“We started with 65 and above because they are the most vulnerable, and here in Sarasota County, 37 percent of our population is above that age group,” Henry said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to working through that population to ensure those who want to receive the vaccine are able to get it before we expand other groups.”

After 2 p.m. Friday, registration will close for the weekend until the upgraded system goes online on Monday.

Residents who register through the new system will be automatically issued an account number as vaccine appointments become available for their priority group. The account number also identifies an individual’s spot in line.

The new registration system is scheduled to open at an undisclosed time on Monday afternoon, according to DOH-Sarasota.

Manatee County officials have not yet disclosed plans for expanding vaccine registration to other age groups but indicated earlier this week that seniors 65 and up will continue to be prioritized for appointments.