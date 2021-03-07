Manatee County COVID update: One new death, 50 new cases. Almost 29K fully vaccinated

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 50 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 4,098 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 63 more Florida residents, including the fatality in Manatee County, as well as three more non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 31,683 residents and 583 non-residents.

It remains the fourth-highest death toll of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Florida ranks third for total cases during the pandemic.

In Manatee County, the death toll rose to 612 on Sunday, while the cumulative case count since testing began reached 32,603.

Over the last week, an average of 6.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6% the week prior and 5.8% a month ago.

As of Saturday, more than 71,000 Manatee County residents had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s county vaccine report. Of those residents, nearly 29,000 had received all doses required to complete vaccination.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 32,553 to 32,603. (694 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll increased from 611 to 612. (It increased by 20 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,382. (19 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 5% to 6%.

1,348 cases (4% of all cases) and 188 deaths (31% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 70,303 to 71,386. (It increased by 15,829 over the last week.)





42,451 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 28,935 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,940,897 to 1,944,995.





The resident death toll rose from 31,620 to 31,683. The non-resident death toll rose from 580 to 583.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 3,462,520 to 3,550,139

1,608,671 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,941,468 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 27,440 to 27,472. The death toll remained at 750.





Pinellas County cases increased from 67,717 to 67,844. The death toll increased from 1,474 to 1,480.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 113,332 to 113,623. The death toll remained at 1,535.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,818 to 2,819. The death toll remained at 31.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,858 to 3,872. The death toll increased from 75 to 76.



