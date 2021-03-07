Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: One new death, 50 new cases. Almost 29K fully vaccinated

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 50 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 4,098 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 63 more Florida residents, including the fatality in Manatee County, as well as three more non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 31,683 residents and 583 non-residents.

It remains the fourth-highest death toll of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Florida ranks third for total cases during the pandemic.

In Manatee County, the death toll rose to 612 on Sunday, while the cumulative case count since testing began reached 32,603.

Over the last week, an average of 6.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6% the week prior and 5.8% a month ago.

As of Saturday, more than 71,000 Manatee County residents had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s county vaccine report. Of those residents, nearly 29,000 had received all doses required to complete vaccination.

