Coronavirus 5 students in Manatee public schools catch COVID-19. These are the affected campuses

Five students at four Manatee County School District campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school district reported Friday. As a result, at least 80 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and 16 exposures.

Freedom Elementary School, one positive student and 21 exposures.

Haile Middle School, two positive students and 31 exposures.

Prine Elementary School, one postive student and 12 exposures.

The two cases at Haile Middle were the first ones reported there this semester.

As of Friday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 20 at Parrish Community High School and 18 at Buffalo Creek Middle School. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary has reported the most cases — 16.

The district has reported a total of 356 coronavirus infections and at least 4,973 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.