Coronavirus

Vaccines are on the rise, but two more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19

Manatee

For another two Manatee County residents, the quickening pace of the COVID-19 vaccines have come too late, according to Florida health officials on Saturday.

The two latest deaths bring the county’s death toll to 611 as health officials reported another 110 new COVID-19 cases locally. The number of infections in Manatee County since the outbreak began last March rose to 32,533.

The latest cases were reported out of 2,144 test results for a local daily positivity rate of about 5.04%. The state reported a positivity rate of 4.91%.

Statewide, health officials reported another 98 Floridians died, bringing the state death toll to 31,620, not counting 571 nonresidents. There were another 4,690 new cases reported Saturday bringing the total number of infections in Florida to 1,940,897.

Long-term care facilities in Manatee County represent just 4% of the overall number of cases, but increased by three since last week’s report to 1,344 total cases. Deaths linked back to local long-term care facilities increased by nine from last week, bringing that death toll to 183 of the 611 total deaths.

Pediatric cases increased by 109 since last Saturday and those under the age of 18 continue to test higher than the county average with a 13.5% total positivity rate. There are now 4,151 pediatric cases since the outbreak began.

Not all of the DOH’s information immediately updated on Saturday, but as of Friday, there have been 66,919 people vaccinated in Manatee County with 27,818 having completed the series.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

