Manatee County COVID update: 105 new cases, no new deaths. Over 26K fully vaccinated

Another 105 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,539 new cases confirmed statewide.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 118 more Florida residents and eight more non-residents on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 30,852 residents and 554 non-residents. More than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Florida since testing began.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths and the third-most new COVID-19 cases of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported in Manatee County on Sunday, where the death toll remained at 592 residents. Both new COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations were down this week compared to last in Manatee, while the average positivity rate of local test results remained the same.

Over the last week, an average of 6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 6% the week prior and 8.1% a month ago.

As of Saturday, more than 55,000 people had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County, including over 26,000 people who had been fully inoculated, according to the state health department’s vaccine report.

Statewide, more than 3 million people had received at least a first dose, and over 1.6 million were fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

