Manatee County COVID update: 105 new cases, no new deaths. Over 26K fully vaccinated

Another 105 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 5,539 new cases confirmed statewide.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 118 more Florida residents and eight more non-residents on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 30,852 residents and 554 non-residents. More than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Florida since testing began.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths and the third-most new COVID-19 cases of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported in Manatee County on Sunday, where the death toll remained at 592 residents. Both new COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations were down this week compared to last in Manatee, while the average positivity rate of local test results remained the same.

Over the last week, an average of 6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 6% the week prior and 8.1% a month ago.

As of Saturday, more than 55,000 people had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County, including over 26,000 people who had been fully inoculated, according to the state health department’s vaccine report.

Statewide, more than 3 million people had received at least a first dose, and over 1.6 million were fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 31,804 to 31,909. (811 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll remained at 592. (It increased by 15 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,360 to 1,363. (24 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.6% to 6.8%.

1,341 cases (4% of all cases) and 186 deaths (31% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 54,604 to 55,557. (It increased by 10,006 over the last week.)





29,289 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 26,268 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,903,682 to 1,909,221.





The resident death toll rose from 30,734 to 30,852. The non-resident death toll rose from 546 to 554.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 2,973,782 to 3,017,661

1,337,431 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,680,230 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,939 to 27,038. The death toll remained at 742.





Pinellas County cases increased from 66,412 to 66,571. The death toll increased from 1,440 to 1,441.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 111,141 to 111,441. The death toll increased from 1,498 to 1,502.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,789 to 2,794. The death toll remained at 29.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,785 to ,3798. The death toll increased from 74 to 75.



