More COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee School District. These are the affected campuses

Eight people in the Manatee County School District — seven students and one employee — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, at least 98 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bashaw Elementary School, one positive student and 25 exposures.

Braden River Elementary School, one positive student and three exposures.

Braden River Middle School, two positive students and 40 exposures.

Daughtrey Elementary School, one positive student and four exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and five exposures.

Mills Elementary School, one positive student and 20 exposures.

School Support Center, one positive employee and one exposure.

The case at Mills Elementary School was the first at that campus since the start of the second semester on Jan. 4.

As of Friday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 18 at Parrish Community High School and 17 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 324 coronavirus infections and at least 4,470 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.