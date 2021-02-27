Coronavirus

More COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee School District. These are the affected campuses

Herald staff report

Eight people in the Manatee County School District — seven students and one employee — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, at least 98 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

The case at Mills Elementary School was the first at that campus since the start of the second semester on Jan. 4.

As of Friday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 18 at Parrish Community High School and 17 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 324 coronavirus infections and at least 4,470 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.

