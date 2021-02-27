Coronavirus

Six Manatee County residents are among another 110 COVID fatalities in Florida

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported that another six Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, raising the local death toll to 592 in the nearly yearlong pandemic.

Another three residents were hospitalized in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Another 119 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in Manatee County since the outbreak began to 30,804.

The 119 new cases were reported out of 1,753 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 6.4%.

Statewide, there were another 5,459 cases reported as Florida topped 1.9 million cases, with 1,903,682 infections since the outbreak began. Another 110 Floridians have died, bringing the state death toll to 30,734, not including 546 nonresident deaths.

According to the Department of Health, the six Manatee County residents who died were split between three age groups. Two of the deaths were 35-44, two between 74 and 85, and two over 85.

Those over the age of 64 have taken the burden of the pandemic, representing just 18% of the cases, but 82% of the fatalities.

Local long-term care facility cases report 1,341 cases, an increase of 21 cases since last week, but that still represents just 4% of the overall number of cases. However, deaths linked to those Manatee County facilities increased by three this week to 174 of the 592 total deaths.

Of the 119 new cases in Manatee County, 42 were pediatric cases. There are now 4,042 Manatee County children who have contracted the virus, an increase of 12 from last week. Those under the age of 18 also continue to test higher than the county average with an overall 13.4% positivity rate.

Vaccinations in Manatee County continue to increase, with 54,604 vaccines being administered and 25,888 have now completed the series.

All Manatee County deaths by age group

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday

Surrounding counties

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
