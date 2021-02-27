Six Manatee County residents are among another 110 COVID fatalities in Florida

Florida health officials on Saturday reported that another six Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, raising the local death toll to 592 in the nearly yearlong pandemic.

Another three residents were hospitalized in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Another 119 cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in Manatee County since the outbreak began to 30,804.

The 119 new cases were reported out of 1,753 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 6.4%.

Statewide, there were another 5,459 cases reported as Florida topped 1.9 million cases, with 1,903,682 infections since the outbreak began. Another 110 Floridians have died, bringing the state death toll to 30,734, not including 546 nonresident deaths.

According to the Department of Health, the six Manatee County residents who died were split between three age groups. Two of the deaths were 35-44, two between 74 and 85, and two over 85.

Those over the age of 64 have taken the burden of the pandemic, representing just 18% of the cases, but 82% of the fatalities.

Local long-term care facility cases report 1,341 cases, an increase of 21 cases since last week, but that still represents just 4% of the overall number of cases. However, deaths linked to those Manatee County facilities increased by three this week to 174 of the 592 total deaths.

Of the 119 new cases in Manatee County, 42 were pediatric cases. There are now 4,042 Manatee County children who have contracted the virus, an increase of 12 from last week. Those under the age of 18 also continue to test higher than the county average with an overall 13.4% positivity rate.

Vaccinations in Manatee County continue to increase, with 54,604 vaccines being administered and 25,888 have now completed the series.

All Manatee County deaths by age group

Under 16: Zero

17-24: One

25-34: Six.

35-44: increased from 13 to 15.

45-54: 24

55-64: 63

65-74: 114

74-84: increased from 192 to 194.

85 plus: increased from 173 to 175.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday

Cases increased from 31,685 to 31,804.

The death toll increased from 586 to 592.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,357 to 1,360.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 6.39%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday

Cases increased from 1,898,223 to 1,03,682.

The death toll increased from 30,624 to 30,734, not including 546 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 5.61%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,882 to 26,939. The death toll increased from 730 to 742.

Pinellas County cases increased from 66,205 to 66,412. The death toll increased from 1,438 to 1,440.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 110,837 to 111,141. The death toll increased from 1,484 to 1,498.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,783 to 2,789. The death toll remained at 29.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,769 to 3,785. The death toll increased from 73 to 74.