Manatee commission declines to remove Baugh from chairman role after vaccine site fiasco

The Manatee County Commission declined to remove Commissioner Vanessa Baugh from her role as chairman after controversy swirled around a pop-up vaccination site in Lakewood Ranch.

Commissioners James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge and George Kruse joined Baugh in voting against the motion to remove her as chairwoman, while commissioners Reggie Bellamy, Misty Servia and Carol Whitmore voted in favor.

After reports that Baugh helped Gov. Ron DeSantis put together a drive-thru vaccine site for two Lakewood Ranch zip codes, the board said they didn’t approve of the decision that undermined the random selection process in the county’s Vaccine Standby Pool.

Ahead of Tuesday’s public meeting, about 30 protesters also urged Baugh to resign for her role organizing the pop-up site and choosing five residents, herself included, to receive vaccines.

But the board declined to act on that request, arguing that removing Baugh for the position would further divide a fractured board.

“We keep trying to find ways to distract ourselves to the detriment of the people of Manatee County,” Kruse said. “I’m hoping this is the breaking point of it stopping.”

This is a developing story and will be updated...