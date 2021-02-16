More COVID vaccine coming to Manatee. Only residents of these two zip codes can get it

Gov. DeSantis has approved a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at Premier Sports Campus that will provide vaccines for residents who live in the 34211 and 34202 zip codes. Bradenton.com

Residents of Lakewood Ranch and other well-off neighborhoods in East Manatee will have special access to COVID-19 vaccines, after Gov. Ron DeSantis reached out to Lakewood Ranch’s developer and offered to set up an exclusive vaccination site, according to Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.

Baugh confirmed that health workers at the Premier Sports Campus site in Lakewood Ranch are scheduled to inoculate 1,000 residents a day from Wednesday to Friday. The site has not been publicly announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

“We’ll have 3,000 more residents receiving the vaccine,” Baugh said. “I think this is a positive all around.”

Not all county residents will be eligible for the shots. Instead, they are reserved solely for residents of the 34202 and 34211 zip codes, which cover most of the Manatee County portion of Lakewood Ranch and other wealthier neighborhoods in East Manatee not as hard hit by coronavirus infections as other parts of the county.

County officials have identified 7,285 residents who are eligible for the vaccines.

“I chose those two zip codes because it is not just Lakewood Ranch but it’s part of Myakka City, Braden River and Rosedale,” Baugh explained. “Those two zip codes are huge areas that really encompass lots of southeast area of Manatee County, which is what the governor wanted to do.”

The 34202 zip code includes neighborhoods bounded by State Road 70 on the north, Interstate 75 on the west and University Parkway, most of which are in Lakewood Ranch and eastward toward Myakka City. The 34211 zip code is to the north, bounded by I-75, State Road 64, County Road 675 and State Road 70. It covers large sections of Lakewood Ranch, as well as Heritage Harbour, Greenfield Estates and other developments.

The two zip codes make up part of Baugh’s District 5. She said she was proud to see more vaccines become available for her constituents.

According to Baugh, the process began late last week when DeSantis called Rex Jensen, president and CEO of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the developer behind the master-planned Lakewood Ranch community. Baugh said DeSantis sought to establish a vaccine site in the area and she began working with Jensen to finalize the details.

The temporary site will be staffed by the state’s own healthcare workers and the National Guard. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic control.

COVID has hit harder in other parts of county

Residents in 34202 and 34211 who have contracted the coronavirus make up about 8 percent of the county’s 30,384 confirmed coronavirus infections.

News of the site came as a shock to Baugh’s fellow commissioners. At least three said they were unaware of the process and shocked to hear that the site will cater exclusively to those living in parts of Baugh’s district.

“I’m totally shocked that one district commissioner fought for more vaccines for only their district. What about the rest of the county? I’m shocked that we would do this without even the board knowing about it,” said Commissioner Carol Whitmore, one of the county’s two at-large representatives.

“It doesn’t look good at all that one commissioner did that,” she continued.

Commissioner Misty Servia said she would prefer to see the state tackle other parts of the county that have been ravaged by the pandemic.

“For the life of me, I can’t understand why we would vaccinate the most affluent neighborhoods in the county ahead of everyone else, especially the underserved neighborhoods and large number of manufactured home parks in our community,” Servia wrote in a text message to the Bradenton Herald.

The two zip codes eligible for vaccines are also two of the county’s wealthiest. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the median income in both zip codes is more than double the county’s overall median income.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, those zip codes have also recorded fewer coronavirus infections compared to other parts of the county. In 34202, 1,010 residents have tested positive and 1,523 have tested positive in 34211.

Six other Manatee zip codes have each tallied more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19. The county’s most ravaged zip code is 34221 — which includes parts of Palmetto, Ellenton and West Bradenton — where more than 4,300 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

DeSantis launched a similar state-run vaccine site aimed at vaccinating more seniors in Venice last week. The site at Premier Sports Campus will pull patients who live in the targeted zip codes from the county’s Vaccine Standby Pool. The county’s own vaccination site picks patients from the standby pool at random, without special considerations given to a person’s zip code. Providing one’s zip code is not required to sign up for the county’s standby pool.

Baugh did not specify why DeSantis chose Lakewood Ranch instead of other parts of the county. She said any effort to get more seniors vaccinated should be commended.

“People need to look at the statistics. There have been other clinics and many people out east haven’t received the vaccines and are underserved. I see it as a win-win,” Baugh said. “This is not a negative situation.”