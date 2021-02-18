Commissioner Baugh apologizes for role in organizing exclusive COVID-19 vaccine site

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh took the stage ahead of a public meeting to apologize for her role in creating a VIP list of residents to receive a vaccine.

“I want to apologize to all the residents I have disappointed, according to some news outlets,” Baugh said.

“It is true that I sent the email because I wanted to make sure certain people were on the list,” she added, echoing a statement released Wednesday that claimed she only wanted to add those residents to the overall Vaccine Standby Pool. “I did have a list of the registry with 8,000 people on it, so I may have missed some people on it.”

The Bradenton Herald reported Wednesday on emails obtained via public records request. The records show how Baugh included herself, the developer of Lakewood Ranch and others in an email to Public Safety Director Jacob Saur.

Baugh’s list of residents to receive the vaccine came as she organized a state-run pop-up site at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, specifically choosing residents from two zip codes to receive shots.

Those two zip codes — 34202 and 34211 — are among the wealthiest in Manatee County. The average median income in those areas is twice as high as the county’s overall median income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Compared to other parts of the county, those zip codes have also seen far fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Commissioners were not informed of Baugh’s participation in planning the pop-up until Tuesday morning. They said they would have preferred to have been a part of the process, arguing that they would have liked to see the vaccine distributed randomly throughout the entire county.

On Thursday, Baugh reiterated that she was following the governor’s directions when she picked the zip codes.

“I also want to apologize to Gov. DeSantis. I don’t do that because I feel that I’m putting him in jeopardy because of Lakewood Ranch. I did exactly what he wanted. I am thankful and appreciate that he brought 3,000 additional doses to this county. That’s 3,000 more than we would’ve had.”

In response to Baugh’s comments, commissioners said they were pleased to see her take responsibility but continued to criticize what they called a lack of judgment and an erosion of trust.

“Thank you to Gov. DeSantis for bringing the pop-up to Manatee County. The only rub I have is that the district commissioner chose the winners and the losers — who would get the vaccine and who wouldn’t,” said Commissioner Misty Servia. “I don’t think he knew about that.”

“You are a friend and I love you, but I think you’ve made a terrible mistake here,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge added, pointing to an appearance of favoritism in the process of vaccinating residents. “I’ve been running around telling people the system is fair. This erodes that system.”

Moving forward, the board said they would prefer to see any additional vaccine appointments be randomly selected, continuing with the county’s established practice.

County Administrator Cheri Coryea also informed the board that an additional 200 shots have been sent to the Lakewood Ranch vaccination site. Those 200 appointments will be randomly pulled from the entire Vaccine Standby Pool.

This is a developing story and will be updated.