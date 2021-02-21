Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: Two more residents dead and 74 new cases. Over 45K vaccinated

Manatee

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 74 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 5,065 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 93 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the two deaths in Manatee County, as well as two more non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 29,906 residents and 528 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most COVID-19 deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California recorded the most. In new cases, Florida recorded the third-highest number over the last week, behind New York and California, according to the CDC.

In Manatee County, 31,098 novel coronavirus infections have been recorded since testing began, and total deaths now number 577.

As of Saturday, more than 45,000 people had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County, including over 21,000 people who had been fully inoculated, according to the state health department’s vaccine report.

Statewide, almost 2.7 million people had received at least a first dose, and over 1.3 million were fully inoculated.

