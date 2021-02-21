Manatee County COVID update: Two more residents dead and 74 new cases. Over 45K vaccinated

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 74 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 5,065 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 93 more Florida residents due to COVID-19, including the two deaths in Manatee County, as well as two more non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 29,906 residents and 528 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most COVID-19 deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California recorded the most. In new cases, Florida recorded the third-highest number over the last week, behind New York and California, according to the CDC.

In Manatee County, 31,098 novel coronavirus infections have been recorded since testing began, and total deaths now number 577.

As of Saturday, more than 45,000 people had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County, including over 21,000 people who had been fully inoculated, according to the state health department’s vaccine report.

Statewide, almost 2.7 million people had received at least a first dose, and over 1.3 million were fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 31,024 to 31,098. (765 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





to 31,098. (765 new cases were recorded over the past week.) The death toll increased from 575 to 577. (It increased by 30 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,338 to 1,339. (28 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 44,940 to 45,551. (It increased by 5,478 over the last week.)





24,264 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 21,287 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,863,707 to 1,868,772.





The resident death toll rose from 29,813 to 29,906. The non-resident death toll rose from 526 to 528.





to 29,906. The non-resident death toll rose from 526 to 528. The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 2,668,101 to 2,693,953.

1,305,034 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,388,919 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,454 to 26,488. The death toll remained at 715.





Pinellas County cases increased from 64,785 to 64,951. The death toll remained at 1,414.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 108,648 to 108,964. The death toll remained at 1,448.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,756 to 2,757. The death toll increased from 28 to 29.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,669 to 3,675. The death toll increased from 72 to 73.