Five more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19 as local cases top 31,000

Florida health officials on Saturday reported five more deaths in Manatee County from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 575.

Another 132 positive cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus were reported locally bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 31,024.

The five local deaths were among 121 new fatalities reported statewide. Florida’s death toll climbed to 29,813, not including 526 nonresidents who caught the virus while visiting the state.

There were 7,280 new cases reported in Florida, bringing the total number of infections to 1,863,707.

Long-term care facility cases in Manatee County represents 4% of the overall number of cases, but eight new cases were reported Saturday bringing the total cases in those facilities to 1,336. There also have been 176 deaths linked back to local long-term care facilities.

There was an increase of five deaths from last week’s state report on COVID-19 fatalities in long-term care facilities in Manatee County.

Those over the age of 64 are taking the burden of the virus, representing just 18% of the total cases, but 82% of the fatalities. All five new deaths were in age groups over 64. Two of the five new deaths were between 65 and 74, while the other three deaths were in the age group between 75 and 84.

Vaccinations are increasing in Manatee County with about 600 more residents completing the vaccination series from Friday to Saturday. The total number of people vaccinated increased to 44,940, with 21,152 having now completed the vaccination series.

Of the 132 new cases reported in Manatee County, 17 of them were pediatric cases.

There are now 3,939 pediatric cases in Manatee County and those under the age of 18 continue to test at a much higher positivity rate. As of Saturday, pediatric testing continues to remain consistent at around a 13.4% positivity rate overall.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is tracking close to the state average. The local rate is 5.8% compared to Florida’s 5.74%. The 132 new positive cases are out of 2,122 test results reported Saturday.

Manatee County fatalities by age group:

14 and under: Zero.

15-24: One.

25-34: Six.

35-44: 13.

45-54: 24.

55-64: 62.

65-74: Increased from 113 to 115..

75-84: Increased from 186 to 189.

85 plus: 165.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 30,892 to 31,024.

The death toll increased from 570 to 575.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,334 to 1,338.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 14,056 compared to 16,015 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 5.8%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,856,427 to 1,863,707.

The death toll increased from 29,692 to 29,813, not including 522 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 5.74%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,352 to 26,454. The death toll increased from 704 to 715.

Pinellas County cases increased from 64,466 to 64,785. The death toll increased from 1,411 to 1,414.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 108,218 to 108,648. The death toll increased from 1,447 to 1,448.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,749 to 2,756. The death toll remained at 28.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,652 to 3,669. The death toll remained at 72.