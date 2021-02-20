Students at these two Manatee County public middle schools test positive for COVID-19

Two students at two Manatee County public middle schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, at least 41 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected people while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Buffalo Creek Middle School, one positive student and 16 exposures.

Lee Middle School, one positive student and 25 exposures.

As of Wednesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 19 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 17 at Parrish Community High School and 15 each at Southeast High School, Buffalo Creek Middle School and Moody Elementary School.

The district has reported a total of 295 coronavirus infections and at least 4,112 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.