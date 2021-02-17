Coronavirus

Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Manatee County

Manatee

Appointments for Manatee County seniors scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine this week at the county’s drive-thru vaccination site have been delayed because of Winter Storm Viola.

Winter Storm Viola, which is responsible for blanketing the country with snow as far south as Texas, has caused delays with the shipments of the Moderna vaccine. As a result, Manatee County has not yet received this week’s allotment of 6,100 doses and doesn’t know yet when they will arrive, Director of Public Safety Jacob Saur said.

The 5,100 appointments already scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the county’s drive-thru vaccine site at Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd. in Bradenton, are being rescheduled for the following Thursday and Friday. Appointment times will remain the same, according to Saur.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service