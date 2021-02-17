Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Manatee County

Appointments for Manatee County seniors scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine this week at the county’s drive-thru vaccination site have been delayed because of Winter Storm Viola.

Winter Storm Viola, which is responsible for blanketing the country with snow as far south as Texas, has caused delays with the shipments of the Moderna vaccine. As a result, Manatee County has not yet received this week’s allotment of 6,100 doses and doesn’t know yet when they will arrive, Director of Public Safety Jacob Saur said.

The 5,100 appointments already scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the county’s drive-thru vaccine site at Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd. in Bradenton, are being rescheduled for the following Thursday and Friday. Appointment times will remain the same, according to Saur.