Publix says it will soon have more appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

Publix on Monday quickly booked up all available appointments for COVID-19 vaccine, but the grocery chain said it would accept more appointments starting Wednesday morning.

“Please check back Wednesday, February 17 after 7:00 a.m. EST (6:00 a.m. CST) for your next opportunity, “ the company said on its website. “Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.”

The shots are free but proof of Florida residency is required for all vaccines.