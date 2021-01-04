1,400 more COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Manatee County. Here’s how to sign up

Manatee County and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee plan to vaccinate 1,400 people 65 and older on Wednesday and Thurday at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road, Bradenton.

Online appointments for the vaccinations will be available at www.mymanatee.org/vaccine at 2 p.m. Monday.

Details of the county’s plans will be unveiled at a news conference Monday morning.

The county and the health department last week began vaccinating people 65 and older for the novel coronavirus. Appointments quickly filled up, and as of Monday morning no additional appointments were available.

“All vaccination appointments have been filled through Monday, January 4th. It is not possible to book an appointment at this time,” the web page states. “Manatee County Government will announce additional dates and locations for appointments on Monday, January 4th at 2:00 p.m. Please visit this webpage on that date and time to schedule your appointment.”

People 65 and older are asked to download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form at www.mymanatee.org/vaccine and bring it to your appointment in order to be vaccinated. After filling the out the form, register for a specific appointment time.

The county is currently vaccinating people 65 and older at Bennett Park, which is near the Interstate 75/State Road 64 interchange in Bradenton. As of Saturday more, more than 4,500 people in Manatee had been vaccinated. The county said it vaccinated about 2,800, with the rest being administered at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The county is not requiring residency in Manatee County to obtain a vaccine. Winter residents and other visitors can obtain the vaccine, but they must remain in Manatee to receive a second round of vaccine 28 days later.

Additional locations will be announced when more numbers of vaccines and vaccinators become available.